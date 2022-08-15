Ingeborg Ickes, 75, formerly of Bairdstown, died August 12, 2022 at The Manor at Greendale, Findlay, Ohio. She was born on June 15, 1947, in Augsburg, Germany to the late George and Betty Bickner. She married Albert Ickes, Jr. and he preceded her in death.
Ingeborg is survived by her son, Anthony (Janine) Ickes of North Baltimore; brother, Tony (Helga) Bickner of Germany; sister, Maria (Tom) Moyer of VA; grandchildren: Austyn, Ethan and Stephanie; great-grandchildren: Kinsten, Millie and Lillian.
She was also preceded in death by her father, George Bickner; mother, Betty Vogel; son, Harold Dawayne Ickes; brother, Hines Bickner; and sister, Anna Grice.
Ingeborg retired from G.S.W.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.