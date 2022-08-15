Ingeborg Ickes, 75, formerly of Bairdstown, died August 12, 2022 at The Manor at Greendale, Findlay, Ohio. She was born on June 15, 1947, in Augsburg, Germany to the late George and Betty Bickner. She married Albert Ickes, Jr. and he preceded her in death.

Ingeborg is survived by her son, Anthony (Janine) Ickes of North Baltimore; brother, Tony (Helga) Bickner of Germany; sister, Maria (Tom) Moyer of VA; grandchildren: Austyn, Ethan and Stephanie; great-grandchildren: Kinsten, Millie and Lillian.