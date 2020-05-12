Imogene (Webb) Ward died at The Gardens of St. Francis (formerly Little Sisters of the Poor, Sacred Heart Home) on May 6th, 2020 in Oregon, Ohio at the age of 86.
Imogene Ward was born in Fox, Kentucky. She was a homemaker who loved to sew and garden. After her husband’s death she worked as a tissue lab technician and later as a phlebotomist in Hamilton, Ohio and Vero Beach, Florida. She enjoyed serving people as a hostess in fine restaurants. During her retirement she worked at Churchill’s in Bowling Green, Ohio. The last eleven years of her life she lived at the Sacred Heart Home in Oregon, Ohio.
Imogene is survived by her daughters Debra Kay Hoover of Bowling Green, Ohio, Victoria Lynn (Steve) Binet of Vero Beach, Florida, and Belinda Carol (Lloyd) Stolley of Jasper, Georgia; her sisters Geraldine, Wilma, Barbara Sue, and Cheryl; grandchildren Chad and Eric Hoover, Clint Barker, Michelle Binet, Lorraine (Binet) Lemke, Danielle Rogers, and Kristin (Rogers) Hardy; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Edgar Henry Ward, sister Jeanette, brother William, mother Grace (Wilson) Webb, and father William Webb.
There will be no visitation and a family only funeral Mass. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21228-3630. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio. Condolences may be made online at www.witzlershank.com