Ima L. (Messenger) Storts, 85 of Plant City died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home surrounded by loving family members.
She was born June 7, 1935 in Rowlesburg, West Virginia, a daughter of Ray and Thelma Watkins. She was Valedictorian and Buckwheat Festival Princess of her 1953 class at Rowlesburg High School.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Plant City, Florida.
Ima is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rod Storts, three sons; Craig (Marybeth), Gary (Karen), Ryan (Paula) daughter;Karen Porter (Ross), grandchildren; Shawn, Eric, Monica, Justin, Logan and Daniel, brother; Paul Messenger and many nieces and nephews.
Ima was preceded in death by her parents, biological father, Stanley Messenger, sister; Geraldine Bolyard, and granddaughter, Grace Porter.
Ima raised her family in Bowling Green Ohio where she worked as a legal secretary. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was very active and loved to play golf and bowl with her many friends. She lived in Plant City for 35 years and was a member of the Walden Lake Golf and Country Club.
A private family service will be held at Wells Memorial Funeral Home and burial at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, officiated by Rev. Stephen Hartsfield.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.