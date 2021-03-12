Ilse Ann Louise Thomas, 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away in her home Friday February 26th. She was born on September 24, 1926 in Recklinghausen, Germany to Fredrick and Martha (Huelsmann) Möebes. As a child, she spent time in Berlin with her Grandparents. Ilse attended the Recklinghausen School for Girls and the University of Wurzburg in Germany. Ilse was married to Alfred F. Thomas on December 13, 1947 in Reading, Pennsylvania who preceded her in death in 1996.
Ilse A.L. Thomas’ career at Bowling Green State University spanned 52 years. She began her career as the Secretary to the Treasurer and culminating in Director of Investments. Ilse was a founding member of the Northwest Ohio Buckeye Chapter of the Shared Interest Investment Club, serving 39 years with 30 of those years as Treasurer. She was a valued member of her local investment club and the local chapter of Zonta. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Ilse enjoyed international and domestic traveling and returned with friends and family to Europe many times over the years. She enjoyed her Bridge club and the needlepoint and embroidery arts. Ilse entertained her guests, and lived her life, with an eye to bygone era of European elegance.
Ilse A.L. Thomas is survived by her daughters, Sylvia D Thomas and Claudia M. Thomas and a grandson, Bodhi S. T. Thomas.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home. A celebration for Ilse Ann Louise Thomas will be held at a future date.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com