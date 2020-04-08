Ila Jean Fairbanks, age 86, of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, Ohio. She was born on July 22, 1933 in Bradner, Ohio to the late Owen J. & Artella M. (Wells) Rentz. She married Richard L. Fairbanks on April 24, 1953 in Bradner, Ohio.
Surviving is her loving husband of 66 years Richard; sons, Richard “Rick: (Donna) Fairbanks of Bradner, Ohio, Ron (Tina) Fairbanks of Hay Market, Virginia; grandchildren, Kelli, Kerri, Kortni, Alex, Josh; and great-grandsons, David & Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Robin Fairbanks; sisters, Reva Widmer, Carma Schell, Joann Ninke, Bonnie Grobly; brother, Joe Rentz; and grandson, Jamie Fairbanks.
Ila was a 1951 Graduate of Bradner High School. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner, Ohio, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Due to the corona virus the family will be having A Graveside Celebration of Life Service on Saturday (April 11, 2020) at 11 AM at Bradner Cemetery near Bradner, Ohio with Pastor Melanie Haack officiating. For anyone who can’t attend and would like to see the graveside service you can watch on Barndt Funeral Home’s facebook page. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church in Bradner. On-line condolences may be sent to Ila’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.