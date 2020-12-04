Ida Kathleen Lundy, age 88, of Bowling Green, passed away on December 3, 2020.
She was born on March 8, 1932 to the late Fred and Mary (Lane) Yarger. She married the late Charles R Lundy in Southgate, California in 1951.
Ida is survived by her daughters: Cathy (Mark) Zraik; Rose Lundy; Paula (Richard) Henrion; Patti (Gene) Dukes; sons: Rick (Terrie) Lundy; and Charles (Debbie) Lundy; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Betsy Lundy and sister Eva.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Garry Lundy; daughter Ava Lundy; 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
Ida was member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. she enjoyed going to the senior center and spending time with grandchildren. When she was able she was very talented at making quilts and made at least one for every member of family. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Ida’s honor may be gifted to the Wood County Committee on Aging.
Visitation for Ida will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Interment will immediately follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green, OH.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ida’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.