The family of Howard Theodore “Ted” Whalen, Jr. age, 72, is saddened to announce his passing on March 26, 2022 at his home in Pemberville.
Ted was born June 28, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Howard and Mary (Aubry) Whalen Sr. Following graduation from college he married Donna Bohland on March 17, 1979 in Maumee OH. Ted and Donna raised 2 children and celebrated over 42 years of marriage together before Donna’s passing in December of 2021.
Ted or “Whalen” as he was often referred to grew up in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Rogers High School and was active in his two favorites athletic programs Football and Baseball. He graduated in 1967 and went on to get his degree in Secondary Education at the University of Toledo. Upon graduating in 1971, he was hired as an eighth grade American History teacher at Eastwood Middle School in Luckey, Ohio where he remained for the entirety of his over 30-year teaching career. In the classroom he was known to be loud and boisterous, no matter how early it was and this carried over to his coaching side as well. He was active in the Eagles Football program as a coach at all levels, but could be seen at many school events of all kinds helping out or just cheering on his students, children and grandchildren.
In his retirement he continued to be active in the athletic programs at Eastwood. He was a fixture on the sidelines at Friday night Football games, he could be heard cheering at soccer, basketball, baseball, track and field and occasionally golf. He was very active in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives but in his quieter time he enjoyed the game of chess and played regularly.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Laura Hall (Brenton Barteck) and Sean Whalen; grandchildren: Evan and Evelynn Hall and Granddog Rocky; siblings Cynthia (Joseph) Hatas; brothers and sisters-in-law; Ronald Bohland, Ardell Van Mason, Russel (Cathi) Bohland, Jean Bohland, Patricia Mahaney; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42years Donna; brothers-in-law Jerry Van Mason and Randall Bohland and parents: Howard and Mary (Aubry) Whalen, Sr.
Friends and family will be received 2-7 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. There will be additional visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Pr. Amy Miller. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Ted will laid to rest with Donna at Webster Township Cemetery in a family Committal Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations take the form of contributions in Ted’s name to Eastwood Athletics Attention: Nicole Brown or First United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Pemberville/Freedom Township Fire volunteers for their care and compassion. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.