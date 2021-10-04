Howard “Sam” D. Kruse, age 73, of Rudolph, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born on June 10, 1948 in Toledo, OH to Dale and Elsie (Busch) Kruse. Sam worked in various capacities throughout the years, most recently as a machinist with Parker-Hannifin for nearly 10 years before he retired.
Sam was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan “HUMP DAY”, enjoyed riding motorcycles, bird watching, drag racing and a serious MOPAR enthusiast. He was first and foremost a lover of his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sam is survived by his children: James Hickman of Rudolph, Crystal (Gerorry Thurman) Hickman of Toledo and Barbara (Evan Swieckowski) Johnson of NV. Mother: Elsie Kruse-Knauss of Rudolph. Step children: Lisa Ledbetter of AZ and Jim Ledbetter of NV. 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, numerous: aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and k-9 pals: Sampson, Sofie, Moose, and Brutus. He was preceded in death by his father: Dale Kruse, brothers: Larry “Bud” Kruse, Kenneth Kruse, and brother-in-law: David Lamb.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 7, 2021 with additional visitation from 10 a.m., until time of services. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in the Webster Township Cemetery, Scotch Ridge, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to the family. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com