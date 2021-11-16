Howard E. Johnson, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 10, 2021. He was born November 26, 1927 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Howard R. and Ethel (Dickinson) Johnson.
Howard loved spending time at his family cottage on Lake Tippecanoe in Indiana. He was an avid water skier, fisherman and sailor. He enjoyed traveling and traveled extensively throughout his life. Howard loved racing sports cars, watching NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns.
Howard was innovative and could build and fix anything he laid his hands on. He taught himself how to build and service computers and late in his life became a writer. He wrote Science Fiction and Self Memoirs and self-published 12 books. Howard lived in St. Augustine, Florida for many years with Daphne Fox where he was very active in the Council on Aging and various writers’ groups. His greatest joy came from his family whom he loved deeply.
He is survived by his children Deborah Horlak of Bowling Green, Ohio, Howard M. (Monica) Johnson of Grapevine, Texas, Roberta (Bob) Fee of White Lake, Michigan, Diana Johnson Heller of Ferndale, Michigan, Melinda (Joe) Gurak of Sterling Heights, Michigan and Kristen (Vince) Allen of Lakewood, Colorado. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jeff Archer, David Archer, Russ Johnson, Dan Johnson, Michael Johnson, Nicole Fee, Danielle Fee, Jessica Fee, Joseph Gurak, Chantel Gurak, Cadence Allen and Madeline Allen and great-grandchildren Kelan Archer, Evan Archer, Piper Archer, Jhett Archer, Jameson Johnson, Jasper Johnson, Axel Johnson, Jett Johnson and Eleanor Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lois Swenson and Roberta Grimm.
A celebration of Howard’s Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Johnson family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.