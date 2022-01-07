Howard “Blain” White, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 5, 2022. He was born March 25, 1945 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Howard R. and Dorothy A. (Creger) White. He married Marsha Moor on June 30, 1968 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Blain served our country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He most recently worked at Ace Hardware in Bowling Green where he genuinely enjoyed interacting with his customers and helping make things work for them. He was a member the Bowling Green Baptist Temple. Blain was an avid reader and enjoyed walking on many of Bowling Green’s community trails.
Along with his wife of 53 years, Marsha, Blain is survived by his daughter Sarah White of Michigan City, Indiana, brother Bryan (Arlene) White of Arlington, Vermont, his special niece Rebecca (Don) White-Schooner, as well as several other cherished nieces and nephews. Blain was a beloved uncle to them all.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Matthew Blain White.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Ron Dorman will officiate, Visitation will be held Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the BG Christian Food Pantry, 419 Gould St. #6 Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the White family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.