Homer LeRoy (Lee) Hill, age 80 of Weston, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on November 21, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and was known by many as “Pastor Lee.”
He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on May 26, 1941, to Homer and Betty (Leavell) Hill, and was a loving brother to Eugene and John Hill. In 1959, Lee graduated from Waterloo East High School and later studied at Owen’s Community College.
In his early years, he served for four years in the U.S. Air Force and afterward, worked in a variety of occupations. He was a man of many talents and passions. After working for the television cable system as well as the municipal power company in Bowling Green, he launched his own enterprise and built new cable systems in Weston and North Baltimore.
On November 8, 1963, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Goris, and they were married for 44 years until her passing on November 24, 2007. Together they raised four kids who loved them dearly. Lee’s love and goofy humor can be seen in their lives.
Lee spent his life serving the Lord and helping others, spreading joy and sharing the gospel. After retiring, he served as the leader and pastor in Weston, Ohio. He had a heart for the missions in Haiti and traveled there multiple times to serve. His life and love for the Lord have been a blessing to many and have assured us of his current joy in the presence of his Heavenly Father.
Lee was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Hill and wife, Kathleen Goris Hill. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his children James (Karen) Hill of Troy, OH; Diana (Randy) Roberts of Bowling Green, OH; and Carrie (Scott) Arnold of Findlay, OH, along with his seven grandchildren: Jared and Kayleigh Hill, Camden Courtney, Connor and Cooper Arnold, and Alyssa and Jillian Roberts.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday November 26, 2021 at Noon. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at noon at Dunn Funeral Home, 408 West Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wood County Hospital Foundation in Memory of Lee Hill at www.woodcountyhospital.org/our-foundation/ or Mission Possible USA at P.O. Box 1026, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or online at ourmissionispossible.org. Mission Possible equips Christian leaders in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.