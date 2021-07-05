Homer Canales, 77, of Walbridge, Ohio died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born in LaFerra, Texas on January 15, 1944, to Amado L. and Olivia (Cantu) Canales. He graduated from Waite High School, class of 1962. Homer married the love of his life, Emma Gonzales on November 16, 1963, in Monroe, Michigan.
Homer worked at Chrysler in Perrysburg and was a member of local 1435. He retired in November 1999. He enjoyed traveling and loved classic cars. His favorite being a 1957 Thunderbird. He was a faithful member of Perrysburg Alliance Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Homer is survived by his wife, Emma Canales; children, Steven Canales, Lisa (Rier) Canales-Smith and Victoria Canales; grandchildren, Santino Canales, Celena Forbes, Stephen Flores, Dominick Flores, Angel Korotnayi, Anthony Pratt, and Andrew Pratt; great grandchildren, Levi, Leo, Isabella, Sophia, Rhett, Lillie, Glenn, and Gabriel; siblings, Dora Rodriquez, Mary Martinez, Gloria Rodriquez, Benito Canales and Roberto Canales.
Friends will be received at Walker Funeral Home-Walbridge Chapel, 701 Main St, Walbridge (419-666-3121) on Wednesday, July 7 from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM with a funeral service on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Perrysburg Alliance Church, 10401 Avenue Rd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations in Homer’s name may be made to the Cancer Society or Angel’s Outreach Program. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.