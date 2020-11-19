Herman Kiel, 85, of Cygnet passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.
Herman was born on February 3, 1935 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Frank and Jessie (Hall) Kiel. He married Wilma Smith and they were divorced. He then married Barbara Cupp on August 22, 1976 in Grand Rapids, Ohio and she survives in Cygnet. Also surviving are his sons: Michael (Stacey) Kiel of Perrysburg, Ohio, Frank (Sharon) Kiel of Sparta, Tennessee and Jeff (Lori) Sterling of Weston, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his son Tom Sterling, grandchildren: Molly Kiel, Paige Kiel and Troy Sterling, great-grandson Andre and a brother Robert Kiel.
Herman worked at the Anderson’s in Agricultural Sales. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was working in the yard or spending time fishing and camping on Lake Erie or in Canada. Herman was a member of the Weston F & AM #560 where he served as Worshipful Master. He was also a member of the Weston United Methodist Church. Herman enjoyed socializing with friends and most of all enjoyed the time he spent with his family.
Visitation for Herman will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, where a Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 PM. Herman’s Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home, which will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Weston Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to wear mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in Herman’s honor to Hospice of Northwest Ohio 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or to the Weston United Methodist Church, 13185 Maple St., Weston, Ohio 43569.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory can be shared with Herman’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com