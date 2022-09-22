Herbert L. Kratzer, 102, long-time resident of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care Center. He was born September 15, 1920 in Liberty Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Ernest and Velma (White) Kratzer. He graduated from Crawfis High School in 1938 and married the love of his life, Virginia Jacobs, on August 16, 1946 in Deshler, Ohio.

Herb served in the Army Medical Corps at the 22nd General Hospital in England during World War II from January, 1943 to January, 1946. After he was discharged, he returned home and went to business school at Lima Business College. He then went on to work at First Federal Savings of Wood County for 37 years having served as Managing Officer and Executive Vice President. After retirement Herb and Virginia took up woodworking; he did the cutting and she did the artwork (they made quite the team!). They also enjoyed traveling with friends and spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. No Kratzer get together was held without a lot of joy and laughter and a side of sarcasm!