Herbert Junior Wallace, 92, of Bowling Green, passed away December 3, 2020.
He was born on August 4, 1928 to the late Herbert L. and Polly (Pultz) Wallace. He married Lenora “Lee” Dyer on April 26, 1947 and she survives him.
Herbert is also survived by his daughters: Judi Tonjes of Grand Rapids; Linda (Dan) O’Donnell of Tuscan, AZ; Jenny (Dennis) Bushnell of North Baltimore; sons: Michael (Chris) Wallace of Portage and Herbert J. (Ellen) Wallace of Bowling Green; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Jane (Emerson) VanVorhis; and son-in-law Lon Tonjes.
Herbert was a lifelong resident of Wood County. He worked at Honeywell until he retired and was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Herbert and Lee enjoyed traveling and took a number of trips out west. He also enjoyed rock hunting and wood working. The two loves of his life were his wife Lee and his love for cookies.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you have a cookie in Herbert’s honor.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Home Instead caregivers and Bridge Hospice for their assistance.
Herbert’s memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.