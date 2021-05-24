Herbert E. Hoover, 92, passed away Friday May 21, 2021. He was born June 14, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to William and Roberta (Carr) Hoover.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Norma M. (Babcock) Hoover, his children Kay (Bob) Hartman of Bowling Green, Ohio, Bill (Char) Hoover of Palm Coast, Florida, Tom (Julie) Hoover of Morrall, Ohio and Carol (Jon) Treece of Bowling Green, Ohio. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Robert and William and sisters Esther and Evelyn who died at birth.
Herb graduated from Napoleon High School where he served as a class officer and played three sports. As a young man he was a police sergeant, a volunteer fireman and a lifetime member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Napoleon. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green and owned Hoover Marathon and Hoover Realty.
He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes and BG Falcon fan. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and was proud to have two holes-in-one.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St. Bowling Green. Pastor Andrea Curry will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to The Wood County Senior Center or Trinity United Methodist Church.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Hoover family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com