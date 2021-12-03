Henry “Hank” Ackerman, 88, formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away December 2, 2021.
He was born in Marion, OH on November 30, 1933. He married Eula (Messenger) Ackerman on December 12, 1954, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Marion.
Hank is survived by his wife Eula, his sister Mrs. Pat Watson, London, Ohio, his sons: Dan (Cindy), Dave (Patti), Doug (Rose) and Darren (Lora): grandchildren: Danielle (Jonathan), Aaron, Andrew, Sherry (Sean), MaryJo (Cory), Charlotte, Alex, Brandy, Bailey, Veronica, Kyle, Thomas, Abigail: great grandchildren: Larissa, Kelsey, Colton, Evander: numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Hank graduated from Marion Harding High School in June 1951. He worked for Columbia Gas Company for 13 months, then for the Erie Railroad as a machinist’s helper/apprentice. Hank and Eula met on a blind date in the fall of 1953 and were engaged on Easter of 1954, just before Hank was drafted into the Army in April 1954. After basic training, Hank was sent to HQ 19th AAA Group in Washington, DC. He was honorably discharged in April 1956 and returned to Marion to his former job and became a machinist on the railroad. In August 1976 the family moved to Bowling Green, Ohio where Hank worked for Conrail at Stanley Yards, Walbridge, OH. He retired in 1995 after 42 years of railroading. Hank was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. He loved gardening, helping folks in any way he could and caring for his grandchildren.
Services for Hank will be private as he donated his body to UTMC for medical research. Donations can be made to St. Mark’s church or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhome.com.