Helen Maxine (Dean) Damron, age 90, of Dandridge, TN, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 30, 2021.
She was born on March 23, 1931 in Martinsburg, WV to Oscar and Catherine (Barton) Dean. She married Rans Damron on May 8, 1952 in Clintwood, VA and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her son, Wade Rans Damron; sisters, Evelyn Drasol, Eunice Meadows, Clara and Thelma Dean; granddaughters, Shawna and Alicia Hall.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Bell and Pamela (John) Stiffler. She had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren who lightened up her day every time she saw them.
Her true loves were her family, her church, and God. Helen was very dedicated to her church. God was her strength in all things, and she was a true inspiration to everyone she met.
Ms. Damron will lie in state on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:00am at Crossroad Tabernacle Church in Newport, TN with Reverend Randy Swann officiating. The burial will follow at Dandridge Memorial Gardens.