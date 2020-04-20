Helen Mae (Barnett) Dimick, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Waterville, Ohio on February 26, 1928 to Paul and Bertha (Studer) Barnett. She married Richard Dimick on July 13, 1949 and spent 54 years together until his passing on August 4, 2003.
Helen was a graduate of Toledo Hospital School of Nursing 1949 and a longtime member of Zoar Lutheran Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. Helen was known for her love of family gatherings, cooking, garage sales, reading Amish books and painted fingernails. She enjoyed time with her friends at Abundant Life I.
Helen is survived by her children, Susan (Dennis) Dauer, Michael (Mary Rose) Dimick, Lester (Debra) Dimick and Brenda (Douglas) Wagoner; grandchildren, Rachael Swartz, Doug, Lyndsay, Dale and Matt Dimick; step grandsons, Scott and Duane (Anna) Dauer; great grandchildren, Alexandria and Julianne Swartz; step great grandchildren, Eliana and Mateah Dauer; niece, Ruth (Jim) Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Robert and Harley Barnett.
A memorial service for Helen will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions in Helen’s name may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershank.com