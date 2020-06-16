Helen M. Kidd, 95, of Weston, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1925 to the late John and Clara Lape. She married John Kidd Jr. on November 25, 1989 and he survives her in Weston.
Helen is also survived by her daughters: Diana Koontz of Tennessee; Cindy Robinson of Kentucky, Penny Musgrove of Findlay and Gail Casto of Helena, and Candy Bankey of North Baltimore; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Harold Shedron, daughter Cheryl Nuzum, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Helen was the manager of the bakery and deli at the Bowing Green Great Scot, retiring in 1981. She was a life member and past president of Portage American Legion Auxiliary Post 725. She was the first female State High Patrol person and wore the uniform with pride. She was a very elegant lady and will be dearly missed.
Memorial Contributions in Helen’s honor may be gifted Tontogany American Legion Auxiliary Post 441.
Visitation for Helen will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of her funeral service at noon in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will immediately follow at Portage Cemetery.
