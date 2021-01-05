Helen M. Boice, 91, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020.
She was born to the late Perry and Gertrude (Glauner) Holeman in Cygnet and married William Rae Boice on November 27, 1954.
She is survived by her daughter Wendy Horn and her husband Boyd of Harlingen, Texas, her sister Louise Woessner of Bowling Green, Ohio and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband William, her daughter Yvonne Beck and sons William Michael Boice and Matthew Rae Boice.
Helen was employed by Suburban Fuel Gas Company in Cygnet for many years. She and Bill loved square dancing and traveling to Texas and other destinations.
Helen donated her body to UTMC and no services will be held per her request.