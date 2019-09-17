Helen E. Claybaugh, 93, of Findlay and formerly of North Baltimore, died Monday (Sept. 16. 2019).
Arrangements by Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Posted in Obituaries on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:32 am.
