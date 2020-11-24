Helen C. Bushman, 97, of Pemberville, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Otterbein SeniorLife, Pemberville. Helen was born December 18, 1922 to John and Mary (Ernsthausen) Heckman in New Rochester, Ohio. She graduated from Pemberville High School in 1940. She married Marion “Min” R. Bushman and they celebrated 50 years of marriage and raised three children before Marion’s passing in 1996.
Helen was a well-known waitress at The Forks restaurant in Pemberville for 37 years. Her customers became friends and she enjoyed waiting on generations of families. She also worked at the Elks Lodge in Bowling Green, Ohio, until she served her last customers at the age of 80. After her retirement, she volunteered at the gift shop at Otterbein SeniorLife Community, Pemberville.
A woman of faith, Helen was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Pemberville, where she was an active member of the Women of the Church.
An avid baker, Helen was best known for her Christmas and sugar cookies. She found great joy in sharing her sugar cookies with everyone, to the enjoyment of the recipients. She also loved to send letters and cards, many to her customers. To honor Helen in a personal way, please consider sending a greeting card or a baked good to someone, whether a friend or a stranger.
Helen is survived by daughters Janice (Steven) Porth, Franklin, TN, and Barbara Bushman, North Royalton, OH; grandchildren Tammy (David) Vogt, Tobias (Toby) Bushman, Erik (Ashley Stewart) Porth, and Ryan (Amanda) Porth; great-grandchildren Shelby, Ian and Trenton Vogt; Brittney and Brady Bushman, along with cherished friends. Helen was preceded in death by son Ronald and daughter-in-law Gerry (Fuller) Bushman; an infant son Thomas Lee Bushman; great-grandson Brock Bushman; brothers Willis “Bill,” Edward and Carl Heckman.
The family would like to thank the staff of Otterbein-SeniorLife for the extraordinary care they gave and love they showed to Helen, especially in this difficult year.
Helen will be laid to rest next to Marion in a Public Committal Service, 11:30 a.m., Friday, November 27, 2020, at Pemberville Union Cemetery, 16800 Fish Rd, Pemberville, OH. Rev. James Budke will be officiating. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church’s Radio Broadcast Fund, the Freedom Twp. Fire and EMS Department, or Otterbein SeniorLife, Pemberville. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo, can do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com