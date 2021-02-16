Heather Renee (Pump) Bazar, 39, of Romulus, MI, passed away at 4:58 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Ascension-Providence Hospital in Southfield, MI, surrounded by her family, as a result of complications of Neurofibromatosis (NF1). Heather fought a valiant fight and that she is now at peace.
Heather was born in Fremont, on January 19, 1982, to Bruce W. and Mary Louise (Chudzinski) Pump. She married Douglas Matthew Bazar at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tiffin on June 27, 2015 who survives in Romulus, MI.
Other survivors include her parents, Bruce and Donna Pump of Oak Harbor, her Father and Mother-in-law, George Timothy (Julie) Bazar of Tiffin and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Heather was a 2000 graduate of Fremont Ross High School, a 2002 graduate of Terra State Community College with an Associate Degree in Pre-Education and a 2005 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Child and Family Community Services. She was an avid BGSU sports fan and a longtime Football & Hockey season ticketholder and a member of the BGSU Falcon Club.
Heather was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise Pump on January 30, 1996 and her brother, Ryan Joseph Pump on September 19, 2015, grandparents, Delbert and Oma Pump, Robert and Mary Chudzinski and step-grandparents, Bill and Janice Deitering.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Rader officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 30 minutes prior to the Mass. There will also be a walk through visitation for family and friends held on Saturday, from 9:30 until 11:15 a.m., at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin where facial masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow the services on Saturday, at St. Joseph Catholic cemetery in Fremont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandusky County Humane Society or to the Bowling Green State University, Falcon Club. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.