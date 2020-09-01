Hazel Marie Deuble, 97, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Genoa Retirement Village. Hazel was born June 18, 1923 in Luckey, Ohio to John and Louise (Minning) Deuble. She graduated from Troy Luckey High School in 1941 where she was the valedictorian. Shortly after high school, Hazel proudly served our country overseas during World War II as a nurse. After being honorably discharged, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Capital University and went on to earn her Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Michigan in 1958.
Hazel had many jobs throughout her life; she worked for Greene County Health Department in Xenia, Ohio, worked at the Toledo City Health Department in the “Well Oldster Clinic” for 4 years; was the Research Coordinator and District Director at the Cleveland Visiting Nurse Association and retired in 1986 from the Lutheran Old Folks Home in Toledo, Ohio as the Director of Nursing. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg and was a volunteer naturalist with the Toledo MetroParks. She was an elementary school tutor at Salem Lutheran Church in Toledo and was involved with the Ohio Reads program at Lagrange School. Hazel loved birds and even helped out with a service project in Texas studying birds. She served many years as an organist and substitute organist at area Lutheran churches.
Hazel is survived by her nieces, Cathryn Nihiser of Lima, OH, Carolyn Koehl of Blue Ash, OH, Ruth (David) Kinley of Winston-Salem, NC and Janet Witker of Pemberville, OH; nephew, David Deuble of Oregon, OH and nephew-in-law, Lee Rupert of Napoleon, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Sister Esther Deuble, Anne Louise (Louis) Witker, Stella Elizabeth Deuble, and John (Peg) Deuble; and nieces, Sarah (Witker) Rupert and Kathleen Deuble.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Troy Township Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Hazel’s name to Zoar Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.