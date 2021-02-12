Harvey Dean Taft Sr., 72, of Bowling Green passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 12, 2021. He was born on September 22 to William H. and Alma M. Taft.
Harvey proudly served his county in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in May 28, 1974. In 1968, he married the love of his life for the last 46 years, Linda. They raised their children in a loving home and Harvey enjoyed spending time with them and years later with their children. You could often find him cheering on the sidelines of his grandchildren’s at Bowling Green High School sporting events. Along with BGHS he was an avid Ohio State University Football and Cleveland Brown fan. Harvey also was a proud Eagles member of lodge #2118 where he served as an officer on both state and local levels of District 13.
Harvey will be truly missed by his caring wife of 52 years, Linda. Their beloved children: daughter, Juanita L. (Jamie) Alfaro; sons, Harvey D. Taft Jr, Gerald “Jerry” Taft, and Jeffery (Cathy) Taft. Cherished grandchildren: Anthony (Crystal) and Johnathon (Brittney) Taft and James (Jillian) and Linda (Miguel) Alfaro along with an adorable great grandson, Corey Taft. Also surviving are his three sisters: Mary Lou “Cricket” (Earl) Hammer, Patt Birr, and Madeline Horner. Also, we could not forget Harvey’s special pet’s his dog Powder and his cat, Blackie.
He is proceeded in death by his loving parents and beloved sister, Kay Stahl.
Special thanks to all the caring nurses and staff from Bridge Hospice from Blanchard Valley Health Systems.
Memorial contributions in Harvey’s honor may be made to the family.
Visitation for Harvey will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the time of his funeral service at 1:00 pm at Deck – Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, OH. Interment will immediately follow at Jerry City Cemetery.
The funeral and burial are open to the public but also will be streamed live via https://www.facebook.com/hannemanfamilyfuneralhomes