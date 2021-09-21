Harry Winfield Neiderhiser, 85, of McClure, Ohio passed away on September 19, 2021. He was born in McComb, Ohio on July 28, 1936 to Floyd and Fae (Rader) Neiderhiser. Harry married Marlene Amos on June 28, 1962 in McClure, Ohio.
Harry worked for Tenneco for 41 years. He enjoyed carpentry and taking care of his yard in his free time. He was an active member of the McClure United Methodist church, where he served on several committees. His strong faith and relationship with God were very important to him. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Harry proudly served his country in the US Army.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; daughter, Kaylene (Tim) Atkinson; grandchildren, Jacob (Lindsay), Brittany and Madison; and brother-in-law, Robert Wenig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Wenig.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral home, McClure on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the McClure United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will take place at Hockman Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to McClure United Methodist or Promedica Ebeid Hospice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.