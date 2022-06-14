Harry Sherman Ketner, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born on June 27, 1931 to the late Kenneth and Moneta (McCullough) Ketner. He married Nancy (McDonnell) Ketner in March of 1956 and she survives him.
Harry is also survived by his children: Mark (Mary Jo) Ketner; Beth (Mark) Shirley; Kevin Ketner; Brent Ketner; Brian (Lori) Ketner and Chris (Leah) Ketner; grandchildren: Matt, Lisa, Jennifer, Scott, Nick, Madison, Jackson, Leanne, Kyle, Sade, Bryce, Mike, Adam, Morgan, and Andrew; and great-grandchildren: Arianna and Falon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; sister, Jeanette; and sister-in-law Barb.
Harry graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1950. He went on to serve his country in the U.S Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He worked as a boiler operator for Owens-Illinois for 28 years and St. Charles Hospital for 10 years. He was an avid sports fan: The Ohio State Buckeye, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Yankees, and Boston Celtics were his teams. Horse racing was a passion of his, he trained and raced standard bred horses. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be gifted to St. Aloysius School Tuition Fund.
Services will be private
