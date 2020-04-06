Harry R. Spencer, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was born on August 20, 1936 to the late Chester and Violet (Malone) Spencer. He married Gerene (Burke) Spencer on November 18, 1967 and she survives him. Harry is also survived by his son John (Karen) Spencer of Custar, Ohio; grandchildren: Katlyn, Jacob & Jenna; and great-grandchild Logan. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Jim, Owen, Paul, Tom, and Bradley; and sister Ruth.
Harry served our country in the Air National Guard of Ohio and as a reserve of the Air Force. He went on to work for the Wood County Sheriff’s Office as a Sheriff Deputy for 30 years. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office Harry worked for US Marshals Services in Toledo for 12 years. Harry was an associate member of the VFW, and a member of the Bowling Green Eagles. He enjoyed reading, listening to music and was a train enthusiast. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Harry’s honor may be gifted to The Salvation Army. Services for Harry will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home. 1460 W Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
