Harry N. Mills, Jr. 94, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Monday, April 19, 2021 at The Waterford of Levis Commons. He was born March 10, 1927 to Harry, Sr. and Golda Mills. The family lived in East Toledo and Harry, Jr. attended the old Navarre School on Kingston Street for his elementary education. In 1941, Harry was enrolled at Morrison R. Waite High School as a freshman.
At Waite High School, Harry was a member of the Quill and Dagger Literary Society, the National Honor Society, the Student Council and Hi-Y. In sports, he was a member of the Track and Cross Country Teams as well as the Boys “W” Club. As a senior, Harry was elected Senior Class President by his peers and received several honorary awards at graduation. Perhaps the most important event during the high school years was meeting and dating his future wife Ruth Lydia Piel.
At graduation from Waite High School in 1945, World War II was just winding down. At 18 years of age, Harry was called by Selective Service to serve in the armed forces. Having previously passed a Radar Technicians test for the Navy, Harry was assigned to Great Lakes Naval Training Center for three months of indoctrination. The war ended about this time and Harry elected to forgo three more years in the Navy for early discharge since the Navy was not a career choice. With a Seaman 1st Class rating, Harry served on two naval vessels and was finally discharged in 1946. Several important events occurred following his discharge from the Navy. Harry enrolled at the University of Toledo in Chemical Engineering with financial assistance from the G. I. Bill. Harry and Ruth Piel were married and in the first year, a son, Larry Mills was born. Harry completed his course work at the University in three years and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Engineering degree.
With a minor in Glass Technology, Harry was able to secure a position with Owens-Illinois, a major producer of glass containers. Harry spent 37 years with this company in a variety of positions and locations. He retired in 1987 from the Glass Container Engineering Department as Chief Glass Technologist with responsibilities for raw materials, glass compositions, glass quality and glass recycling. Harry had traveled extensively to places like South Africa, England, France and Germany to assist O-I affiliates on glass projects. During these years, Harry and Ruth were able to be parents of two more sons, Michael and Jonathan, and a daughter, Marilee.
While working for Owens-Illinois, Harry became a Registered Professional Engineer in the states of West Virginia and Illinois where O-I had factories. In addition, he presented technical papers at Glass Conference meetings sponsored by The Ohio State University and the University of Illinois. He was also recognized for serving on the founding group of the Industry-University Glass Research Center at Alfred University in New York State.
Throughout his career, Harry has been active in his church, beginning at St. Mark on Woodville St. in East Toledo. His faith and support of family and friends served Harry well when his wife, Ruth, passed away in 1984 as a result of cancer. With the closing of this door, the Lord opened a window on a new life. Harry married his current wife, Janet, in 1986 and the Lord has poured out His blessing on this new union.
Upon retirement from Owens-Illinois in 1987, Harry began a glass consulting business under the “Mills Consulting” logo. This lasted about 10 years and at the age of 70, Harry was fully retired and living in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Retirement activities have included time with family and friends, travel, church (choir, teaching), reading, and making adjustments in lifestyle due to aging.
Harry considers his greatest legacy to be his children. All are well-educated professionals- lawyer, architect, engineer and pharmacist and using their skills to serve others and God.
Harry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janet Patricia (Flynn) Mills; children, Larry (Barbara) Mills, Michael (Beverly) Mills, Jonathan (Patricia) Mills, Marilee (Scott) Skinner and loving stepchildren, Nancy (Gary) Dennis and Jim (Laura) Peterson; 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with his first wife, Ruth Lydia (Piel) Mills, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Mills.
Harry will be laid to rest in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. A celebratory service for local friends and family will be held at Grace Church, Perrysburg on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2 P.M. A memorial and burial service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). The family requests memorials be made to Grace Church, 601 E. Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.