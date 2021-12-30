Harry Limmer, 84, of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Harry was born March 8, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Howard and Ellen (Swartz) Limmer. He married Jacqueline Handley on November 26, 1955 and they shared 66 amazing years together.
Harry worked as a supervisor for American Cyanamid in Perrysburg for 34 years. He was an avid member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where he mowed the lawn and helped with Operation Christmas every year; he even remodeled all of the pews to have an extra hymnal book. Harry was a jack of all trades, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t make or fix. He had a passion for woodworking; this past winter he made bird feeders and birdhouses for each of his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his 4th of July parties and his weekend trips with his wife. Harry was not only a role model for his family, but he also cared to teach others about how to complete projects for themselves. He was always finding problems to solve, even with his Tim Hortons group. Harry will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; children, Cheryl (Thomas) DeVanna, Randy (Susan) Limmer and Wendy (David) McGee; grandchildren, Ryan (Angela) DeVanna, Kristen (Tony) Fussell, Courtney (Erick) Koumoutzis, Ben Limmer, Mercedes (Andrew) Over and Makayla (Mitchell) Stewart; great-grandchildren, Mia, Allie, Carli, Nathan, Allison, Kyan, Nora, Jeffrey, Alexis, Rosalie, and Declan along with his brother, William Limmer and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Ruth Limmer.
Friends and family will be received Monday, January 3, 2022 from 2-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) Visitation will continue Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 106 W. Plumer Street, Toledo, Ohio 43605 with services beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jaci Tiell officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s name to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.