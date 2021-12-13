Harry Lahman, Jr., age 89 of Fostoria, Ohio, formerly of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Thursday (December 9, 2021) at Fostoria Pro Medica Hospital. He was born on March 10, 1932, in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Harry E. & Esther (Croyle) Lahman, Sr. He married Lena Lee on January 31, 1954, and she passed away on September 6, 1985. He married Doris (Gaskalla) Roberts on May 25, 1991, and she survives.
Surviving Harry is his loving wife of 30 years Doris; sons, Harry (Karen) Lahman III of Helena, Ohio, Charles (Teresa) Lahman of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Ronald (Kim) Lahman of Brunswick, Ohio, David (Jenny) Lahman of Bowling Green, Ohio; daughters, Cindy (Jim) Rossow of Bowling Green, Ohio, Victoria (Magiel) Haskins of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Annette Lentz of Raeford, North Carolina, Kelly (Rick) Engle of Bowling Green, Ohio; step-son, Garry (Lori) Roberts of Risingsun, Ohio; step-daughters, Teri (Greg) Goodman of Port Clinton, Ohio, Lisa (Mike) Mitchell of Fostoria, Ohio; step-daughter-in-law, Patti Roberts of Pemberville, Ohio and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by step-son, Michael Roberts; brother, Ronald Lahman; sisters, Edith Lossman, Maxine Orwig.
Harry retired in 1985 from Libbey-Owens Ford as a glass maker. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, Ohio, member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Millersville, Ohio and the Northwest Ohio National Tractor Pullers Association where he was a former blue shirt volunteer. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening. Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes, watching old western movies, but especially the time he spent with his family & friends.
Harry’s visitation will be private. A Public Celebration Mass of his life will be held at 10:30 AM Friday (December 17, 2021) at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Millersville, Ohio with Father Scott Woods officiating. Due to the Covid 19 masks will be required at all services and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery near Bradner, Ohio with Military Rites performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion. A bereavement luncheon to follow back at the Albert Bowe American Legion Post in Bradner. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Kidney Foundation. On-line condolences may be made to Harry’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.