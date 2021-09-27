Harry J. Pfeifer, 93, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, September 25th 2021.
Harry was born in Toledo to the late Josef and Josephine Pfeifer. He married Mary Ann Pfeifer (Doyle) on June 14, 1952 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cygnet. Surviving are his two children: Steven and Mary Jo both of Bowling Green; 3 grandchildren: Jason (Christina) and Justin (Stephanie) and Jenna and a 4 great-grandchildren Joseph, Charlotte, Felicity and Victoria. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann and two sons: Michael and Thomas Pfeifer.
Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II and later worked as a Milwright for 40 years at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio. Harry was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church and loved to research his family genealogy.
Visitation for Harry will be on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 12 Noon until the time of Harry’s Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM in the St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike, Custar, Ohio, 43511. Interment with Military Honors’ will follow in the Parish Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be gifted in Harry’s honor to St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike, Custar, Ohio, 43511.
On-line condolences as well as fond memories may be shared with Harry’s family at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.