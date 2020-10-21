Harry H. Stubbins, age 85, of Findlay, passed away at 12:57pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by his family at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.
He was born June 5, 1935 in Cygnet, Ohio to Leland and Mildred (Slaughterbeck) Stubbins. He married Doris M. Hoover on October 29, 1960 and she passed away on December 30, 1989.
Survivors include Norma Kramp, Bowling Green, OH, a friend of more than 30 years. Two daughters, Cynthia A. (George) Wenz of Springboro, Ohio and Diane S. Paige of Myrtle Beach, SC plus 5 grandchildren Ashley, Andrew and Alex Wenz and Morgan and Remington Williams.
Also surviving are sisters, Doris (Russell) Long, Mary (Frank) Vollmar and Nancy (Norman) Myers. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Joanne (Bob) Campbell, Ruth (Jim) Instone and a brother Fred Stubbins.
Harry retired from Marathon Oil in March 1994 with 32 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a graduate of Cygnet High School and Tiffin University with a BCS Degree. He was a member of St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, Findlay YMCA and a 50-year member of Findlay BPOE Lodge #75. He was involved in coaching and mentoring in Young Miss Softball, Boy Scouts, Youth Baseball and Basketball.
Harry enjoyed playing basketball at the YMCA and in the Marathon league. He enjoyed playing golf, bridge and other cards/games with his friends. He also really enjoyed the years he was able to winter in Florida.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Burial will be private and the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present full military rites.
