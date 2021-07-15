Harry E. Teeple, age 72, of Bradner, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on October 23, 1948 in Fostoria to Richard & Garnet (Eckert) Teeple. Harry married Cindy Detzel on January 23, 1993 at their home in Bradner.
Surviving Harry is his loving wife of 28 years, Cindy; son, Brodie Teeple of Holly, Michigan; daughter, Tiffany (Josh Shelenberger) Detzel of Columbus; brothers, Richard (Cindy) Teeple of Bradner , Tommy B. (Rosealie) Teeple of Gibsonburg; brother-in-law, Mike Keller of Bradner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Garnet; and sister, Mary Ellen Keller.
Harry was a life long resident of Bradner and a graduate of Lakota High School. He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was owner and operator of Teeple’s Plumbing & Heating and also worked as an HVAC technician for over 30 years at Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor.
Harry had many hobbies; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and tinkering in his pole barn. His greatest love was spending time with his family.
Friends will be received for A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio (121 W. South St Wayne, OH 43466). Please consider a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio (30000 E. River Rd Perrysburg, OH 43551) or charity of donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank everyone from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their excellent and heartwarming care. They helped make this difficult time a bit easier for our family.
Online condolences can be sent to Harry’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.