Harry A. Von Kaenel, Jr. was born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Von Kaenel, Sr., on April 15, 1941, in Ottoville, Ohio, and passed away on December 4, 2021.
Harry graduated from Andrew-Toledo Barber College in January 1971. After working short-term as a barber, he was hired as a boiler operator and custodian for Washington Local Schools, where he worked for 32 years, retiring in 2006. Upon retirement, he became a world traveler.
Harry was married to Carol for 26 years at the time of his passing.
Harry was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and also enjoyed watching numerous other sports as well. He LOVED sweets: cookies, pies, desserts, everything with sugar! Harry will be most remembered for his kind, gentle and loving nature. Most who knew him described him as a “great guy”.
Harry is survived by his loving wife Carol J. Von Kaenel; daughter Melissa Wolf (Thomas); grandchildren Izzie and Isaac; son Ryan and wife; ex-wife Diane Wirrath; devoted nephew John Von Kaenel (Deanna); stepdaughter Karen Meyer (Dennis); step grandchildren Aiden and Alea; brother David Von Kaenel (Diane) and sister Carol A. Von Kaenel.
Harry is preceded in death by Harry Von Kaenel, Sr., Alice (Burke) Von Kaenel and four siblings, Ann, Jack, Tommy and Robert.
Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 4:00 PM. Please consider making a contribution to WLMB, Channel 40 in Toledo, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.