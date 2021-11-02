Harold W. Smith, 87, of Holland, OH, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born March 14, 1934 in Gibsonburg, OH, to Paul H. and Vera (Widner) Smith. He was a 1952 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and later attended George Washington University.
Harold married Edith Ann Ohms, from Fremont, OH, on February 27, 1960 and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Kevin L. (Carrie) Smith of Berkey, OH, Debbie L. (Denny) Smith-Nesler, of Cygnet, OH, and Tracie L. Maye, of Powell, OH. Harold also leaves behind eight wonderful grandchildren, Nick, Megan, Molly, Michael, Tiffany, Carly; step-grandchildren, Stephanie and Anthony; great-grandson, Ezra; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor. He also leaves behind a sister, Carol; half-brothers, Glen and Larry (John); and a half-sister, Nona. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard and Ronald.
Harold proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force from 1954 to 1958, achieving the rank of S/Sgt. He was a draftsman and instructor, and received an Honorable Discharge. He was employed by The Standard Oil Co of Ohio and BP Oil Co for 42 years, retiring in February, 1995. He worked as the Manager & District Supervisor in the Bowling Green and Toledo area.
Harold was an avid bowler of 37 years and liked to follow the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and BG Falcons. He liked to go to the casinos, travel, took several cruises with family and friends, and enjoyed the trips to Arizona, Hawaii and several other places.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Carrie Smith, STNA, and Ohio Living Home Hospice for the wonderful care and support given, with a special thanks to Hospice Nurse Angie.
