Harold “Tom” Riley, 71 of Fostoria, died Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020).
Funeral services are being handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.
Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 8:53 am
Harold “Tom” Riley, 71 of Fostoria, died Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020).
Funeral services are being handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.
Posted in Obituaries on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 8:53 am.
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]