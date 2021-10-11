Harold M. Edwards, 91, of Weston, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021.
He was born on June 20, 1930 to Steve and Lake (Turner) Edwards in Bristol, Virginia. He married Janis (Jones) Edwards on March 8, 1969 and she preceded him in death on September 15, 2011.
Harold served in the United States Navy and then worked for the Campbell Soup Company for 32 years before retiring. He loved family get-togethers and enjoyed entertaining his guests by playing music. He also enjoyed reading and playing golf in his free time.
He is survived by his children Eric “Tater” Edwards (Krissi), Penny (Rich) Adelman, Jill (Mike) Kent, Beth (Steve) Lashaway, Kim (Dave) Stretchberry, Connie (Ray) Krontz, Rick (Deb) Edwards, and Vickie (Woody) Holcomb. Harold is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren, as well as his sister June Hale.
Harold is preceded in death by his brothers Bert, Gray, and James and his sister Theda Miller. He is also preceded in death by his great-grandson Jeryd Cotterman.
A public graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Weston Cemetery at 1 p.m.Pastor Bob Noble will officiate.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given in Harold’s honor to Bridge Hospice or Eric J. Edwards.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street.
To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Edwards family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.