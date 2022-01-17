Harold J. Rader, 86, of Weston, Ohio passed away Friday January 14, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born October 21, 1935 to the late Ernie and Mabel (Ferguson) Rader. He married Joanne Goris on June 9, 1959 and she preceded him in death in 1996.
Harold served our country proudly in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar, Ohio. Harold worked at Metal Forge, Koppenhofer Ford and D & H Travel Trailers before becoming a Bowling Green City Schools employee in their maintenance department and driving school bus. After retiring, he continued driving bus and loved driving kids to and from school as well as transporting BG sports teams to their games. He was kind and always offered a smile and word of encouragement to anyone that crossed his path.
His greatest joy was his family. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and always enjoyed attending all of their sporting events and activities.
He is survived by his special friend Pat Hilewick, his children Arnie (Karen) Rader of Grand Rapids, Cindy (Kenny) George of Wayne, Debra (Jeff) Bockbrader of Bowling Green, and Amy (Ben) Hendricks of Bowling Green. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren Kyle (Brandi) Luttrell, Allison (Vinni) Lodolo, Shelby (Jeremy) Hutchinson, Brittany George, Lindsay (Jake) Luce, Zach George, Kaye (Brent) Racheter, Joey (Brooke) Bockbrader, Justin (Kathryn) Barndt, Amanda Barndt, Cassidy, Kennedi, and Kiersten Hendricks, 8 great grandchildren Lucy Luttrell, Bryson Luce, Lane Hutchinson, Easton, Oliver, and Emersyn Racheter, Krew and Kade Bockbrader, and brother-in-law Ray Goris.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne, parents and 13 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Thursday January 20, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike Custar, Ohio 43511. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Additional visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Facial coverings are recommended at the funeral home and the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Lifeline Program-Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or St. Louis Catholic Church, 22792 Defiance Pike Custar, Ohio 43511.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Rader family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.