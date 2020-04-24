Harold J. Hammonds, age 77, of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Thursday (April 23 2020) at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on February 26, 1943 in Garrison, Kentucky to the late Clarence & Nellie (Moore) Hammonds. He married Sandra J. Witherspoon on December 21, 1964 in Gibsonburg, Ohio.
Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years Sandra; children, Connie (Rodney) Schroeder of Dayton, Ohio, Theresa (Bruce) Miller of Bradner, Ohio, Kathy (Dan) Miller of San Antonio, Texas, Jeffrey (Ginger) Hammonds of Athens, Ohio, Sherry (Jim) Sorrell of Dayton, Ohio, Harold Michael (Emy) Hammonds of North Royalton, Ohio; brothers, Billy Hammonds of Columbus, Ohio, Charles (Rosetta) Hammonds of Portsmouth, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence & Nellie; brothers, Thurmond, Raymond; sisters, Gladys Love, Sylvia Monroe.
Harold retired from Martin Marietta in Woodville, Ohio where he was a heavy equipment operator. He then worked for Service Master for the next 20 years cleaning apartments and houses. He was a member of the Word of Truth Christian Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his grandchildren & great-grandchildren, but his greatest love was serving his Lord.
Visistation will be held on Monday (April 27, 2020) from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the Word of Truth Christian Center in Bowling Green, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will then begin with Pastor Jerry Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Harold’s family. On-line condolences may be made to Harold’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.