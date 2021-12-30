Harold Eugene Manhart, MD died in Montrose, CO, December 5, 2021. Harold was born September 17, 1930 in Parma, OH to Lewis F. Manhart, Professor Bowling Green State University and Villa Kramer.
Harold is survived by his wife Sharon, and his three children, Grant, Scott and Anne, and 7 grandchildren and his brother, Dr. Richard Manhart, and sister Jeanne Lewis all graduates of BGSU.
Harold grew up in Bowling Green, OH where he attended college at BGSU as an SAE. He attended Ohio State University where he received his MD and returned to OSU for his specialty training in Otolaryngology following his service in the US Army. He was assigned to the 82 & 101 Airborne in Fort Bragg, NC as a flight surgeon and was always proud of and humbled by the work he did with the WW2 & Korean War Veterans.
Harold specialized in pediatric ENT practice in Madison WI from 1963-1983. Following retirement from clinical practice, Harold became Vice president of medical affairs at Wisconsin Blue Cross/Blue Shield and went on to develop and apply Information Technology systems to healthcare services in the 1990s.
In 1966 he purchased a farm in western Wisconsin and turned it into a productive conservation tree farm specializing in American Walnut. Over the ensuing 55 years his efforts were rewarded with multiple recognitions including Conservation Farm of the Year on 2 occasions. He was a member of the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association, American Walnut council and the American Chestnut foundation.
Funeral arrangements will be held later in the spring.