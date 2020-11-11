Harley F. Tyson, Jr. “Buck”, 78, of Wayne, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bridge Hospice, Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay Ohio with family by his side. He was born, the seventh son, of the late Harley F. Sr & Keitha C. (Ward) Tyson on March 8, 1942. He married Monique Duchemin in 1963, and they later divorced. He married Dawn (Gruber-Murray) on July 11, 1990 and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Chris (Kevin) Bickle of Wayne, Patrick (Julie) Tyson of Bloomdale, Dolly (Joe) Windau of Loris, South Carolina, Debbie (Joey LaMarche) Marsh of Burgoon and step son Shannon (DiAnna) Murray of Risingsun. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harley Sr., and Keitha; sister, Irene Kiser; and brothers, James, Ivan “Deed”, Melvin, Max, Dwight “Ty”, and Blake.
Harley was a 1960 graduate of Elmwood High School, and was a proud 8 year veteran of the United States Air Force serving in Vietnam. He retired from Honeywell in Fostoria after 30 years of service. Harley was an active member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking the fields finding arrow heads and other Indian relics, feeding the birds and spending time with family who he grew to love so deeply. He also enjoyed making sure the raccoons were well fed; they would be looking in the back door window waiting for their breakfast every morning.
Due to Covid there will be no visitation and services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Maurer Cancer Center, Oncology, in his name. The family would like to give a big Thank You to Dr. Brown, John and the entire staff of the clinic. They are wonderful and caring people and made a horrible disease a little easier to handle, and to Bridge Hospice for making his final day more comfortable. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be made to Harley’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.