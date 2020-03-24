Guy “Kevin” Lindquist - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Guy “Kevin” Lindquist

Posted: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:18 am

Guy “Kevin” Lindquist, 65, North Baltimore, died March 23, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
