Guy “Kevin” Lindquist, 65, of North Baltimore, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the home he built for his wife, Karen (Smith).
Born November 11, 1954, in Ft. Crowder, MO to the late John H. and L. Gayle (Barker) Lindquist, Kevin grew up on a farm in Hammansburg with his brothers: Byron (Tina) Lindquist, and Ed (Martha) Lindquist.
His family moved to North Baltimore in the early 1970s. He met his future wife, Karen in the 6th grade and knew she was the one for him. They married February 17, 1973. They were blessed with two children: a daughter, Angela (Jason) Patchen; and son, Jacob (Trisha) Lindquist.
Kevin began his career in home construction, became a member of Cement Masons Local 886, then Bricklayers Local 3, before changing his career to Maintenance Mechanic at Equity Meats, then Electronics & Instrumentation Technician at the IAMS plant, Leipsic, OH. He enjoyed troubleshooting machinery and electrical systems at work, plus designing and building projects at home.
A memorial service will be held at Basic Truth Church, at a later date, after the restrictions from Covid 19 have been lifted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Basic Truth Church.
