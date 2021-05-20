Gregory Scott Kegler, 55, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 18, 2021. He was born on December 2, 1965 to Mary Ann (Hennecke) Kegler and the late Frederick Kegler in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Greg is survived by his mother Mary Ann; children: Tommy Kegler and Allie Kegler; siblings: Jeffrey (Rebecca) Kegler; Pamela (George) Stephens; Veronica (Tim) Tisler; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Frederick.
Greg earned his bachelors degree in accounting and finance from Michigan State University. He purchased the moving company You Move Me and was owner and operator since 2015. Greg was the president of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce in 2016. He was on the board of directors for The Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, and was very involved in the United Way. Greg also helped with the Bowling Green Christmas Parade for several years. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution in his honor may be gifted to the United Way in Wood County, 111 S Main St, Bowling Green, OH 43402.
Visitation for Greg will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 1:00 pm until the time of his funeral service at 2:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio.
