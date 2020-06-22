Gregory “Jon” Smagola Jr., 36 of Bowling Green and formerly of Napoleon, Ohio passed away June 20, 2020. He was born September 3, 1983 in Bowling Green to Gregory Jon Smagola and Christine (Smith) Austermiller.
Jon was a 2002 graduate of Napoleon High School. While living in Phoenix, Arizona he was a real estate agent and when he returned to Bowling Green he owned and operated Black Swamp Roofing. He enjoyed spending time fishing and playing with his dogs. He was an avid Miami Dolphins and Ohio State Buckeye Fan. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his parents Christine Austermiller of Bowling Green and Gregory (Corrie) Smagola of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, grandfather Frank Smith of Bowling Green, sisters Ashley (Tony) Iler of Bowling Green, Hannah Smagola of Sagamore Hills and Emily Smagola of Sagamore Hills. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Adam, Aiden, Autumn and Amelia, uncle Brian (Marilyn) Smith of Bowling Green and cousins Morgan and Allison.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Don and Carol Smagola and grandmother Ruth Smith.
Visitation will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Larry Swaisgood will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Wood County Humane Society.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with Jon’s family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com