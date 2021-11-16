Gregory C. (Greg) Brown, known to many as “GB” or “Brownie,” of Rossford passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on November 13, 2021.
On December 16, 1946, Greg was the first born to Charles and Stella (Olszanski) Brown in Toledo. He attended elementary and high school in Rossford, where he graduated in 1964. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Bowling Green State University, where he majored in Mathematics and minored in Biology. He later received his Master’s degree in administration and supervision from BGSU.
Being in the classroom and working with young people was his love and passion. He began his 37 year teaching career right out of college at Bowling Green High School where he taught freshman-senior Math courses. His gentle demeanor helped build relationships with thousands of students who otherwise wanted to give up on Math. His ultimate goal was to always build self-confidence in young people.
Outside of the classroom, his work with young people continued as he coached his son’s Rossford little league teams each year, founded the girls’ softball program and remained the head coach for 26 years and also the head girls’ tennis coach for 17 years, along with previous years as junior high basketball coach and varsity boys’ baseball coach at Bowling Green High School.
He was honored with the Rossford Schools’ Award of Distinction in 2005 for his work with young people and volunteerism in the community and his church.
He retired in 2005 and enjoyed more golf, fishing, attending sports events with his son and traveling the world with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed running the clock at Rossford and Owens basketball games and ushering at the Stranahan and Valentine theaters.
Greg was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #5139.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathy, son Jonathan, sister Debi (Bud) Campbell, and brother Chuck (Linda) Brown and many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 3-7p.m. at Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio with the recitation of the rosary by the Knights of Columbus at 7p.m.
Visitation will continue at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, on Friday, November 19, at 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Father Anthony Recker will officiate. Internment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, Rossford, Ohio.
“All of the people that I have met, been associated with and become friends with over the years…to these people I say, Thanks for the Great Memories.” ~ GB