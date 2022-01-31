Gregory Arnold Miller of Bowling Green passed away January 26, 2022 at Wood County Hospital. Greg was born April 4, 1955 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Robert L. and Mary A. (Bursa) Miller.
He was a 1973 graduate of Tiffin Calvert High School after which he attended Bowling Green State University and Stautzenberger College. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. In 2018 he retired from Wood County Hospital, where he started as an orderly before spending nearly four decades working as a technician in the lab. He played third base on the Hospital softball team for many years. He also enjoyed camping, biking, astronomy, collecting coins, and tending his bountiful garden and fruit trees.
He is survived by his three children Danya C. Krisjanis, Justin A. Miller, G. Logan (Lindsey) Miller as well as four grandchildren, Eli, TJ, Kalvin, and Quentin. Also surviving are his brothers, Gary A. (Pam) Miller, George A. (Sharon) Miller; and sisters, Gwynn A. (Al) Reinhart, Gail A. Zoeller, Gloria A. (Allen) Klempert.
Greg’s funeral service will be held on Monday February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held Monday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Miller family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.