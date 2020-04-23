Gloria Jean (Mercer) Lause, 75, of Custar, Ohio passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Ivan Mercer and Irene (Sockman) Fisher.
Gloria is survived by her children: Pamela (Aaron) Weisbrod; Gary (Rosi) Lause; Samuel (Jennifer) Lause; Andrew Lause; Katherine Lause; grandchildren: Isabella, Logan, Justin, Delyla, & Willow; brothers: Jack (Mary) Mercer & Timothy (Shirley) Mercer. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her son Christopher James Lause.
Gloria graduated from Westwood High School in 1962. She dedicated roughly 20 years of her life working for the Wood County Health Department as a home health aide, helping elderly with their daily needs. Gloria always greeted visitors with an open heart and a homemade dessert. She loved to make sure everyone was provided and cared for, including her 6 children and any stray animals that made their way to her doorstep.
Services for Gloria will be private.
In lieu of flower the family asks contributions be made to her Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses.
